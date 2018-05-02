Man ends life by hanging in MIDC

Nagpur: A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan using nylon rope on Sunday afternoon in the MIDC area. The exact reason behind the extreme step could not be ascertained as yet.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar Laxman Raut, a resident of Wanadongri and originally a resident of Aamdi Phata, Ramtek.

According to police, Raut was living in a rented room in Wanadongri area. At around 1 pm on Sunday when complainant Ranjeet Ghanshyam Bhasarkar went to Raut’s room he found the door locked from inside. Despite calling Raut to open the door repeatedly when he didn’t respond Bhasarkar sensed something amiss. Following which he forcefully entered the room only to find Raut hanging to a ceiling fan. Subsequently, he alerted MIDC police who approached the spot and brought down the body.

MIDC police have sent the body for autopsy and registered a case of accidental death and started the probe.