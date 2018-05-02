Inaugural run of women special ‘Tejaswini’ bus in city on Sept 10

Nagpur: The inaugural run of women special ‘Tejaswini’ Bus, run by Nagpur Municipal Corporation, will be held on Tuesday, September 10.

The State Government had provided Rs 9 crore to NMC for purchasing the women special Tejaswini buses. The civic body had purchased five electric buses. The NMC has also set up fast charging station for the electric buses.

The run of all five ‘Tejaswini’ buses will be undertaken on different routes. Each bus cost the NMC approximately Rs 1.50 crore. High-quality chargers have also been received by the NMC. The civic body has decided to purchase an AC electric bus from the remaining amount of Rs 1.75 crore. According to information, this AC bus will be operated on some special occasions.

The depot and charging station of the electric buses have been set up by NMC near Harihar Mandir. The depot and the charging station will be operated by the Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech Ltd which has manufactured the buses. The company has also appointed Red Bus operator Hansa Travels as partner for smooth operation of electric buses. Each bus will run around 200 km daily. NMC will pay the company Rs 42.30 per kilometre.

Earlier, there was talk of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the run of Tejaswini bus during his scheduled visit to Nagpur on September 7. However, the visit was cancelled abruptly following ‘heavy rainfall alert’ issued by Met office for that day.