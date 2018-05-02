Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 9th, 2019

Inaugural run of women special ‘Tejaswini’ bus in city on Sept 10

Nagpur: The inaugural run of women special ‘Tejaswini’ Bus, run by Nagpur Municipal Corporation, will be held on Tuesday, September 10.

The State Government had provided Rs 9 crore to NMC for purchasing the women special Tejaswini buses. The civic body had purchased five electric buses. The NMC has also set up fast charging station for the electric buses.

The run of all five ‘Tejaswini’ buses will be undertaken on different routes. Each bus cost the NMC approximately Rs 1.50 crore. High-quality chargers have also been received by the NMC. The civic body has decided to purchase an AC electric bus from the remaining amount of Rs 1.75 crore. According to information, this AC bus will be operated on some special occasions.

The depot and charging station of the electric buses have been set up by NMC near Harihar Mandir. The depot and the charging station will be operated by the Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech Ltd which has manufactured the buses. The company has also appointed Red Bus operator Hansa Travels as partner for smooth operation of electric buses. Each bus will run around 200 km daily. NMC will pay the company Rs 42.30 per kilometre.

Earlier, there was talk of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the run of Tejaswini bus during his scheduled visit to Nagpur on September 7. However, the visit was cancelled abruptly following ‘heavy rainfall alert’ issued by Met office for that day.

Happening Nagpur
Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador
Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Crime News
Man ends life by hanging in MIDC
Man ends life by hanging in MIDC
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Maharashtra News
बायोफ्यूएलचे महत्त्व शेतकऱ्यांपर्यंत पोहोचावे: केंद्रीयमंत्री श्री नितीन गडकरी
बायोफ्यूएलचे महत्त्व शेतकऱ्यांपर्यंत पोहोचावे: केंद्रीयमंत्री श्री नितीन गडकरी
आसोलीच्या के जॉन पब्लिक स्कुल विरोधात मौदा पोलीस स्टेशन ला तक्रार दाखल
आसोलीच्या के जॉन पब्लिक स्कुल विरोधात मौदा पोलीस स्टेशन ला तक्रार दाखल
Hindi News
गोंदिया:एसडीओ वालस्कर तथा उपजिलाधिकारी धार्मिक का तबादला
गोंदिया:एसडीओ वालस्कर तथा उपजिलाधिकारी धार्मिक का तबादला
नागपुर पुलिस ने लैंडर विक्रम से कहा- एक बार बोल दो, हम तुम्हारा चालान नहीं काटेंगे
नागपुर पुलिस ने लैंडर विक्रम से कहा- एक बार बोल दो, हम तुम्हारा चालान नहीं काटेंगे
Trending News
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed
MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed
Featured News
देवेंद्र,दटके यांच्यात उपजत राजकीय प्रतिभा:गडकरी
देवेंद्र,दटके यांच्यात उपजत राजकीय प्रतिभा:गडकरी
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Trending In Nagpur
Loans borrowed by farmers from licensed money lenders waived off in Vid, Marathwada
Loans borrowed by farmers from licensed money lenders waived off in Vid, Marathwada
Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador
Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador
State police launch ‘MahaTrafficapp’ to report traffic offenses, pay fines
State police launch ‘MahaTrafficapp’ to report traffic offenses, pay fines
Cops gear up for hassle-free Ganesh Visarjan in city
Cops gear up for hassle-free Ganesh Visarjan in city
नागपुर पुलिस ने लैंडर विक्रम से कहा- एक बार बोल दो, हम तुम्हारा चालान नहीं काटेंगे
नागपुर पुलिस ने लैंडर विक्रम से कहा- एक बार बोल दो, हम तुम्हारा चालान नहीं काटेंगे
No funds crunch for development works in Ranala village: Bawankule
No funds crunch for development works in Ranala village: Bawankule
TN Governor Purohit calls on State Governor Koshyari
TN Governor Purohit calls on State Governor Koshyari
Central India’s largest Agri Summit – Agrovision – from Nov 22 to 25 in city
Central India’s largest Agri Summit – Agrovision – from Nov 22 to 25 in city
All India Anglo Indian Association holds AGM in city
All India Anglo Indian Association holds AGM in city
Man ends life by hanging in MIDC
Man ends life by hanging in MIDC
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145