All India Anglo Indian Association holds AGM in city

Nagpur: The All India Anglo Indian Association held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently. The meeting was chaired by Frank Fresse, Vice President & Governing body member, New Delhi. In the AGM, Christopher Dee was elected President, Glenda Ford as Secretary, Anthony Besterwitch Treasurer, Susan Coutinho and Arthur Narcis as Vice Presidents.

The following were elected as Committee members: Irene Jacob, Esmond Mcleod, Donald Ford, Elishba Demorias and Malcolm Lavocha. This Committee is being elected unopposed for past three years.