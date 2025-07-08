Man electrocuted to death in Kalamna

Advertisement
Nagpur: A 45-year-old man died after suffering an electric shock while disconnecting a charging plug from his electric bicycle at his residence in Bholeswar Nagar, Bharatwada, under Kalamna Police Station limits.
The deceased, Nitin Narayan Mudpalliwar, was electrocuted while removing the plug around 9:00 pm on Sunday, July 6. His family members immediately rushed him to Mayo Hospital where doctors declared him dead at 3:40 am on Monday during treatment.
Following medical intimation, Kalamna Police registered a case of accidental death. Further probe is on.