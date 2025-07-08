Goon murdered over money near Gondwana Square, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 31-year-old notorious criminal was brutally murdered by a group of youths over a monetary dispute near Tajuddin Baba Dargah Road in Khadan Wasti, Gondwana Chowk area, late Monday, July 7, night.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Murlidhar Gate, a resident of Byramji Town, Adiwasi Nagar, Khadan.

According to the complaint filed by his brother Amit Murlidhar Gate (32), the accused – identified as Karan Yadav, Aman Yadav, Akhilesh, Anup, Mukesh, and others – attacked Ajay with sharp weapons, stones, and bricks after he refused to lend them money.

The assailants, known to be residents of the same locality, allegedly pre-planned the attack and inflicted fatal injuries to Ajay’s body, abdomen, and face.

Based on the complaint, Sadar Police registered a case under Sections 103(1), 103(2), 189(2), 189(4), 191(2), 191(3), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 37(1), 37(3), and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Acting promptly, police arrested three accused Akhilesh Dnyaneshwar Kangali (24) of Byramji Town, Gondwana Chowk, Anup alias Karan Jai Kanojia (20) of Samta Nagar, near Shahu Atta Chakki, Kapil Nagar and Mukesh alias Aman Chaitu Uike (19) of Rajnagar Slum, Sadar.