Booty worth Rs 1.90 lakh stolen from two flats in Kapil Nagar, Nagpur

Nagpur: Unidentified thieves broke into two flats in the Kapil Nagar police limits on Monday afternoon and escaped with cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 1.9 lakh.

According to the complaint filed by Deepak Bhagwandas Somanani (42), a resident of Flat No. 301, Saikripa Apartment, third floor, he had locked his home and left for work at his shop. Between 11:00 am and 3:20 pm, burglars broke the main door lock and entered the house. They looted Rs 30,000 in cash and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.72 lakh from a wooden cupboard in the bedroom.

In a similar break-in, the adjacent flat owned by Nagvardhan Khobragade was also targeted. The thieves stole Rs 18,000 in cash, taking the total stolen property to Rs 1.90 lakh.

Based on Somanani’s complaint, Kapil Nagar Police registered a case under Sections 305 and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.