Man duped of Rs 51 lakh in property deal fraud in Tehsil

Nagpur: A man was duped of Rs 51 lakh in a fraudulent property deal in Tehsil police station area. Despite the stay order of the court, the accused registered an agreement to sell the property with the victim and accepted the cash from him, police said.

The accused has been identified as Yeshwant Hemantdas Tolani (51), a resident of House No. 221, Tolani Building, Jalalpura.

According to police, Narayan Nathmal Manimar (65), a resident of Plot No. 121, Wardhaman Nagar, owns a plastic company in MIDC Hingna. On information of a friend, Manimar approached Tolani to purchase his property and fixed the deal at Rs 2.41crore. Tolani registered an agreement to sell with Manimar and accepted Rs 51 lakh from him. Later, Manimar learnt that the building cannot be sold by the owner as per the court’s order.

A case under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Tehsil police. Further probe is underway.

