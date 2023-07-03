3 burglars arrested by Pardi cops, stolen gold worth Rs 4.75 lakh recovered

Nagpur: Pardi police arrested three burglars involved in house breaking thefts and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 4.75 lakh from their possession. Cops detected five house breaking thefts with their arrest. They said the possibility of their involvement in other burglaries cannot be ruled out.

The accused have been identified as Afroz Shamshad Ansari (20), a resident of Ambe Nagar, Bhandewadi, Mohammad Fayaz Ezaz Ansari (20), a resident of Gangabag and Sandeep Vijaykumar Shahu (24), a resident of Naveen Nagar.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Pardi Police checked the footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the crime spots and identified the accused persons. The team then nabbed them. During their interrogation, they confessed to committing the burglaries. Police then recovered the stolen gold ornaments from them.

The arrests and recovery of the gold ornaments from the accused trio were made by Senior PI Manohar Kotnake, PI Bharat Shinde, PSI Deepak Ingle and constabulary staff under the supervision of senior police officials.

Gold ornaments worth over Rs 4 lakh stolen in Ajni

Gold ornaments worth over Rs four lakh were stolen from a house in Bhim Nagar area of Ajni police station. According to police, the theft came to fore when Deepti Babuni Karapati (34), a resident of Plot No 47, Lane No 2, Bhim Nagar, opened almirah at her house. She noticed the gold ornaments were missing from the almirah. She inquired with the family members about the ornaments. However, no one was aware about the disappearance of the ornaments. On her complaint, Ajni police registered the case under Section 380 of Indian Penal Code.

