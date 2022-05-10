Man duped of Rs 11.63 lakh on pretext of part-time job

Advertisement
Nagpur: A man was duped of Rs 11.63 lakh on pretext of providing him a part-time job,
According to police, Nitin Naresh Lambsonge (44), a resident of Plot No. 4, Vishwakarma Nagar, Ajni, received a text message on his mobile phone — “You are selected for part-time work from home and investment.” However, when Nitin clicked on the link below the text message, Rs 11.63 lakh was siphoned off from his bank account.
Advertisement
Ajni police, based on a complaint lodged by Nitin Lambsonge, registered a case under Sections 420 and 34 of IPC read with Section 66 of IT Act and probing the matter further.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement