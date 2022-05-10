Man duped of Rs 11.63 lakh on pretext of part-time job

Advertisement

Nagpur: A man was duped of Rs 11.63 lakh on pretext of providing him a part-time job,

According to police, Nitin Naresh Lambsonge (44), a resident of Plot No. 4, Vishwakarma Nagar, Ajni, received a text message on his mobile phone — “You are selected for part-time work from home and investment.” However, when Nitin clicked on the link below the text message, Rs 11.63 lakh was siphoned off from his bank account.