Fire raging in WCL’s Gondegaon open mine for past six months

Nagpur: A fire is raging in the Gondegaon open mine of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) under Nagpur area for the past six months. The fire has destroyed coal worth lakhs but the Sub-Area Manager and other officials have turned mute spectators and trying to cover up the fire incident.

According to the information received, smoke started emanating in the open mine of Gondegaon of WCL about 6 months ago. The local WCL management did not plan any measures to douse the fire immediately. As a result, coal worth lakhs of rupees was burnt and thus put the government in loss of revenue.