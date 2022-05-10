Delhi temperature may rise to 44C, warns IMD

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with a fresh spell of heatwave expected to sweep the national capital starting May 11.
The relative humidity at 8:30 am on Tuesday stood at 61 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a fresh heatwave spell in Delhi which may see temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.
The heatwave spell may continue till May 15 as a mitigating weather system is unlikely to affect northwest India over the next one week, weather experts said on Monday. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.