Tension in Kamptee over WhatsApp post

Nagpur: Tension erupted in Kamptee town late Sunday night after a hundreds of protesters gheroed New Kamptee police stationdemanding action against a girl for her derogatory post in aWhatsApp group.
A police official said that the girl had posted a message defaming a religion.The message spread in the town through social media.
As a result, hundreds of followers of a particular religion gatheredat New Kamptee police station demanding stern action against the girl.
Quick Response Team (QRT) and Riot Control Police (RCP) weredeployed in the city to maintain law and order. A police official said that patrolling was intensified in the town to maintain peace.
Peace Committee members have been contacted and activated toappeal to members of both communities, the official said.