Man dies suddenly while playing cricket in Kotwali

Nagpur: In a freak incident, a young man died suddenly while playing cricket in Kotwali police area on Sunday evening. Cops have registered a case and probing the matter from all angles.

The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Deepak Palsapure (27), resident of Plot No. 92, Saibaba Nagar, Kharbi. According to police, on Sunday around 5.45 pm, Nikhil was playing cricket at a ground near Mahavir Garden coming under Kotwali police jurisdiction. While playing cricket, Nikhil suddenly fainted and collapsed on ground. He was immediately taken to Seven Star Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Kotwali PSI Gurnule, based on a complaint lodged by Chandrakant Kamlakar Palsapure (51), registered a case of accidental death and launched investigation into the matter from all angles.