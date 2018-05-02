Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Jun 2nd, 2020

    Man dies after lightning strike in Pardi

    Nagpur: A middle-aged man was killed after lightning struck Pardi area late evening on Sunday.

    Identified as Shaikh Bashir Shaikh Akbar (45), the deceased was a resident of Datta Chowk, Gangabagh. Shaikh Bashir was standing in front of his house.

    Around 7.30 pm, lightning struck the locality and Shaikh Bashir fell unconscious. He was rushed to Mayo Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

    Pardi Police started the probe after registering an accidental death case.

