Man dies after lightning strike in Pardi

Nagpur: A middle-aged man was killed after lightning struck Pardi area late evening on Sunday.

Identified as Shaikh Bashir Shaikh Akbar (45), the deceased was a resident of Datta Chowk, Gangabagh. Shaikh Bashir was standing in front of his house.

Around 7.30 pm, lightning struck the locality and Shaikh Bashir fell unconscious. He was rushed to Mayo Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Pardi Police started the probe after registering an accidental death case.