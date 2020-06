Ganjipeth, Bhaldarpura to face power cut on Wednesday

Nagpur: Power supply to Ganjipeth and Bhaldarpura would be shut down on Wednesday, June 3, for premonsoon works and for completion of balance work under Integrated Development Programme. Power supply to Ayachit Mandir area,

Lodhipura, Loha Pul, Lakdi Pul, Nandanvan area, Rajendra Nagar, Sarvashri Nagar, Ramkisan Nagar, Jijamata Nagar, Govind Prabhu Nagar and Dighori too would be disrupted between 8 am to 11 am.

Similarly, areas of Bhande Plots, Mire Layout, Gurudev Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Pandav College would face shutdown from 7 am to 10 am.