    Published On : Tue, Jun 2nd, 2020
    Cyclone to make landfall near Mumbai on June 3

    Mumbai: India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that tropical cyclone Nisarga has headed for the Maharashtra coast, and is going to make landfall on June 3 close to Mumbai.

    “Depression over east-central Arabian Sea lay near latitude 14.4N and longitude 71.2E about 300 km west-southwest of Panjim, 550 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 770 km south-southwest of Surat,” the IMD added.

    The organisation has advised, “fishermen not to venture into the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along and off Kerala coast during next 48 hours; east-central Arabian Sea and along with off Karnataka-Goa coasts till June 3 east-central the Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra coast and the northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast during June 3-4.”

    The IMD also predicted that the national capital and some areas of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next two hours.

    It also stated that the thunderstorm would accompany downpour in these regions.

    “Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of 20-40 kmph speed would occur over and adjoining areas of Karnal, Sonipat, Panipat in Haryana and Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Meerut in UP and many places of Delhi during the next two hours,” the IMD stated.

