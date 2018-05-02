Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Feb 15th, 2020

    4 of marriage party killed as bus hits container on Nagpur-Bhandara road

    Nagpur: The joy of marriage event turned into a pall of gloom with an unfortunate turn of fate on Saturday! At least four people were killed and 12 others were injured when a travels bus carrying a marriage party hit a stationary container truck on NH-53, near Shingori phata on Nagpur-Bhandara road at 5 am. 5-6 people among the injured were reportedly critical.

    Two people reportedly died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Bhandara. The deceased were identified as Vithabai Tukaram Zilpe, 72, resident of Manewada road, Nagpur; Karuna Vijayrao Khonde, 58, Shatabdi Square, Nagpur, Anand Rameshrao Aathwale, 28, Rambagh, Nagpur and Satish Jambhulkar, 35, Gondia.

    All the injured have been admitted to the same hospital in Bhandara. Meanwhile, police have informed the families of the deceased

    Around 30 people were on board the bus returning towards Nagpur after solemnizing a wedding in Tirora. Such was the impact of the accident that left side of the bus was completely damaged at the front.

