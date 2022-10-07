List of Cancelled Trains on Pune-Nagpur-Pune route

Nagpur: After South East Central Railway (SECR) spoiled Durga holiday mood by cancellation of trains, now its turn of Central Railway to do the same. During Diwali festival period, the Railways have announced last minute cancellation of trains on Pune-Nagpur-Pune route, according to a report in a local daily.

This is one of the busiest routes and all the trains run jam packed throughout the year as many youth from region are either pursuing higher studies or working in IT and manufacturing sector in Pune region.

According to the report, a communiqué from Central Railway mentioned that a block is being taken between Kashti and Belwandi in Solapur Division for electronic inter-locking work that would disrupt the movement of long distance Mail/Express and passenger trains. All the trains ex-Nagpur are going to be affected for varying period and some of them just around the start of Diwali festival. Though there are some long distance trains to Pune but the station quote in same is quite less to cater to such huge demand

These trains originate from Eastern Railway and SECR Zones and run behind the schedule most of the times. It’s a well-known fact that large number students hailing from Nagpur and other parts of Vidarbha are studying in Pune head home for Diwali festival. Apart from them most of natives are working in Pune and for them also presence at home for Diwali has been a long drawn tradition in families. So most of them book tickets well in advance, on the opening day, which is about 120-days.

Now for all such travellers the Central Railway has dished out a very dry and cold dish by leaving them in lurch at last minute. Another fact is that the bus operators have already jacked up fares on Pune-Nagpur and Nagpur-Pune route and rates are being quoted around Rs 5,000. With CR’s block the ticket rates might zoom in four digits, fear the travellers. Moreover riding in the luxury buses is quite risky as operators in a bid to encash the festive mood maximise on speed and throw safety norms to wind while operating on Pune-Nagpur-Pune route during this season to pocket maximum profit.

According to Satish Yadav, Member, Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), Central Railway, this is nothing but mental harassment being perpetrated upon hapless travellers on part of railways. How come railway officials remember block during the festival season and that too when it is all important for people to be at home as part of long honoured tradition. Secondly, Yadav said Railways as per extant policy will deduct clerical charges, Rs. 30 to 60, while refunding the fare to travellers in lieu of cancellation of trains. So in a way travellers are going to be hit by double whammy, not only deprived of festival at home with family members plus also bear financial loss while Railways mint money at expense of passengers.

List of Cancelled Trains:

Train No & Name Journey Dates

22124 Ajni Pune AC Exp Oct 11 18

22123 Pune Ajni AC Exp Oct 7, 14, 21

12114 Nag-Pune Garib Rath Oct 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18

12113 Pune Ajni AC Exp Oct 8, 10, 12, 15, 17,19

22139 Pune Ajni Express Oct 8, 15

22140 Ajni Pune Exp Oct 9, 16

22141 Pune-Nag AC Exp Oct 6, 13

22142 Nag-Pune AC Exp Oct 7, 14

