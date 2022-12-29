60,000 anganwadis of 1,10,000 in Maha don’t have electricity: BJP leader

Nagpur: In a reply to a question in the Legislative Assembly, Maharashtra women and child development minister Mangal Lodha revealed that there are 1,10,000 anganwadis in the state.

Out of these 1,10,000 anganwadis, around 95,000 are in rural areas and 15,000 in the urban areas. However, out of the total, 60,000 anganwadis have no access to electricity. Lodha further said that the electricity bills of electricity is paid through the gram panchayats and the funds are not received through the Centre.

A provision of Rs 20 crore will be proposed by the Women and Child development ministry for electricity connections in the anganwadis which will be passed by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “The government will make sure that there is electricity in the remaining anganwadis by March 2023,” he added.

