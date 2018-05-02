    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Man arrested for assaulting police constable in Lakadganj

    Nagpur: A 32-year-old man was arrested by Lakadganj Police for allegedly assaulting a police constable near Anaj Bazar area on Wednesday. Based on the complaint lodged by constable Mohansingh Vinodsingh Thakur (35), attacked to Lakadganj Police Station, cops have booked accused identified as Sheikh Sabir Sheikh Ayub (32), a resident of Juni Mangalwari, behind Albakar Hotel, Azamshah Chowk.

    According to police sources, Thakur was on beat marshall duty on Wednesday. Thakur was on his way to Anaj Bazar for patrolling the area at around 7 pm. Sheikh Sabir, who was coming from the opposite direction on a Honda Activa with a woman, suddenly applied brakes and stopped in front of Mohansingh Thakur’s vehicle. The mirror of Thakur’s vehicle brushed with the woman riding pillion on Sheikh Sabir’s scooter. Though Thakur apologized to her, Sheikh Sabir picked up a quarrel with Thakur. He and one other thrashed Thakur also abused him using obscene words.

    Following Thakur’s complaint, police arrested Sheikh Sabir on charges under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code

