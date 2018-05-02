Man booked for torturing, abetting wife’s suicide over dowry

Nagpur: MIDC police have booked a 24-year old man on the charges of torturing his wife and abetting her suicide over dowry money.

A resident of Isasani Tekdi, Old Khadan, Sapna Sujar Mahto (25) had ended her life at her residence by hanging to ceiling rafter with the help of an odhni on Wednesday afternoon. MIDC police after registering a case had started investigation.

During the probe, cops came to know that the deceased Sapna had married to accused Suraj Shyam Mahto (24). However, soon after their marriage in Apiril 2019, Suraj started tormenting Sapna mentally and physically for not bringing dowry money. Suraj used to tell Sapna that her father had not goven any money at the time of marriage and hence she should bring Rs 20,000. But when Sapna failed to bring the money, the accused Suraj used to beat her and harass her mentally. Fed up with the ordeal, Sapna ended her life on Wednesday, December 24.

MIDC ASI Riyaz, based on the probe report and a complaint filed by Santosh Jiyalal Chutelkar (40), resident of Subhash Nagar, Kamgar Colony, booked the accused Suraj Mahto under Section 304(B) of the IPC and probing the matter further.