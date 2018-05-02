Old woman robbed of mangalsutra worth Rs 62,500 in Reshimbagh

Nagpur: An old woman who had gone to attend a programme at Reshimbagh Ground was robbed of her gold mangalsutra worth Rs 62,500 by unidentified miscreant on Wednesday evening.

The complainant, Shubhlaxmi Ashok Khedkar (63), resident of Plot No. 97/A, Mauli Building, Clarke Town, along with her husband and daughter had gone to Reshimbagh Ground for attending a programme on Wednesday. As the programme got over, Shubhlaxmi was coming out of the pandal. Taking advantage of the crowd, a miscreant slyly removed her gold mangalsutra worth Rs 62,500.

Kotwali API Lingnurkar, acting on Shubhlaxmi’s complaint, registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for the accused.