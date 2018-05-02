12-yr old boy crushed under truck in Kalamna, narrow escape for father, aunt

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a 12-year old boy was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck in Kalamna area here on Wednesday evening. The deceased boy’s father and aunt had a narrow escape in the mishap. The accused driver of the killer truck fled the spot fearing backlash by nearby people.

A resident of Plot No. 42, Mohanlal Vajpayee Nagar, near Masjid, Somdutt Shivshankar Shahu (35), along with his sister Manju (22) and son Vinay, was going on Activa moped (MH-49/HA 3540) triple seat around 5 pm on Wednesday. The trio was going to purchase milk.

However, as they reached in front of Balaji Hardware Shop, Old Kamptee Road, a rashly driven Tata trailer truck (MH-31/CB 7744) dashed against their Activa. As a result, Somdutt lost balance over his moped and Vinay fell on the road and was crushed under the wheels of the truck. He died on the spot in front of his father and aunt. Somdutt and Manju had a narrow escape as they fell on other side of the road. The accused driver of the killer truck fled the spot fearing backlash by nearby people.

Kalamna police constable, based on a complaint of Somdutt Shahu, booked the truck driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC and searching for him.