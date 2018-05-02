Man booked for sexually exploiting woman over false marriage promise

Nagpur: Beltarodi police have rounded-up a 29-year-old man for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman for over three years by promising her marriage.

The accused identified a Gaurav Ravi Wankhede (29), a resident of Manish Nagar has been booked under Sections 376, 417 of the IPC.

According to police sources, Gaurav and the survivor were in relationship from 2016. Gaurav had lured the survivor with a fake marriage promise and sexually exploiting her. However, when survivor approached Gaurav this year with marriage proposal, he turned blind eye towards her demand and started avoiding her calls and texts. Sensing something amiss survivor approached Beltarodi polices station.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Beltarodi police have registered a case of rape and started the investigation.