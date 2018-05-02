Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jul 27th, 2019

Install rainwater harvesting system to tide over crisis, Mayor appeals citizens

Depleting groundwater level a cause of concern, says Jichkar

Nagpur: Faced with unprecedented water crisis in the Second Capital City of Nagpur, the Mayor Nanda Jichkar appealed citizens to install rainwater harvesting system in large scale to increase groundwater level. “If we fail to understand importance of water today, perilous situation stares us in future,” the Mayor warned.

Jichkar was addressing a meeting held on Friday at Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Hall of Nagpur Municipal Corporation. The meeting discussed water crisis and depleting groundwater level in city. The meeting decided to constitute a special committee in the name ‘Save Water, Harvest Water’ to promote the cause of rainwater harvesting in the city. Many office-bearers and experts made several suggestions including increasing tax burden on those not installing rainwater harvesting system.

Those others who attended the meeting include Tanaji Wanve, Leader of Opposition in NMC; Ravindra Thakre, Additional Municipal Commissioner; Vijay alias Pintu Zalke, Chairman of Water Works Committee; Abhay Gotekar, Chairman of Estate Committee; Prakash Bhoyar, Chairman of Laxmi NagarZone; Amar Bagde, Chairman of Dharampeth Zone; Madhuri Thakre, Chairperson of Hanuman Nagar Zone; Lata Kadgaye, Chairperson of Dhantoli Zone; Vandana Yengatwar, Chairperson of Gandhibagh Zone; Abhiruchi Rajgire, Chairperson of Satranjipura Zone; Viranka Bhivgade, Chairperson of Ashi NagarZone; and Gargi Chopra, Chairperson of Mangalwari Zone, Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Mohite, Superintending Engineer Manoj Talewar and other officials.

The Mayor invited suggestions from the experts attending the meeting. Abhay Gotekar suggested to increase property tax burden on those the property-owners who did not install rain water harvesting system. Vijay Zalke suggested to make amendments in the town planning rules. Bhoyar suggested to make the facilities regarding rainwater harvesting easily available to the people. Rohit Deshpande, an expert, said that NMC should provide a map/graphic design alongwith water bills to guide the people on how to install rainwater harvesting system. Also, groundwater level should be improved by way of making utilisation of water accumulating on roads. This will also reduce waterlogging on streets, he added.

Kaustav Chatterjee of Green Vigil Foundation said that people should reuse the water utilised for bathing and washing utensils or clothes, for flushing purposes. Dr Devendra Gawande,anofficial of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited, suggested to make a special design with the help of experts. Vinod Verma, Past District Governor of Lions Club, informed the meeting about the initiative of the club to improve groundwater level. Leena Budhe urged NMC to create awareness on the issue. Abhishek Sharma spoke on Japanese technology on rainwater harvesting.

After listening to the suggestions, Jichkar said that NMC would constitute a committee to create awareness among people about rainwater harvesting. She said that rainwater harvesting was need of the hour, owing to prevailing water crisis that was a result of inadequate and irregular rainfall. There is a provision in Development Control Regulations of the city that makes it mandatory to install rainwater harvesting system in any building. But, she rued, the developers and citizens did not respond well to it. “Now, we are left with no option but to harvest rainwater for our own good. Hence, rainwater harvesting should become a public movement,” she added.

Happening Nagpur
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur promoter’s start up raises $25 million, aims to make it big
Nagpur promoter’s start up raises $25 million, aims to make it big
Nagpur Crime News
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
Man booked for sexually exploiting woman over false marriage promise
Man booked for sexually exploiting woman over false marriage promise
Maharashtra News
युवा पिढीने देशरक्षणासाठी कटीबद्ध व्हावे – पालकमंत्री
युवा पिढीने देशरक्षणासाठी कटीबद्ध व्हावे – पालकमंत्री
साटक येथे शेतीशाळेकरिता उपयोगी साहित्य वाटप व शेतीशाळा संपन्न
साटक येथे शेतीशाळेकरिता उपयोगी साहित्य वाटप व शेतीशाळा संपन्न
Hindi News
क्या नकली पुलिस के छापे से 2 युवकों की डूबने से हुई मौत ?
क्या नकली पुलिस के छापे से 2 युवकों की डूबने से हुई मौत ?
लोधी समाज को उनके अधिकार दिलाने हेतु कटिबद्ध- डा. परिणय फुके
लोधी समाज को उनके अधिकार दिलाने हेतु कटिबद्ध- डा. परिणय फुके
Trending News
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
State ayes Rs 487 cr for four lift irrigation projects to deal with water shortage due to Chaurai Dam
State ayes Rs 487 cr for four lift irrigation projects to deal with water shortage due to Chaurai Dam
Featured News
“Entrepreneurship is amazing than to seek routine 9-5 job”
“Entrepreneurship is amazing than to seek routine 9-5 job”
SC issues notice to Maha govt on Mumbai coastal road project case
SC issues notice to Maha govt on Mumbai coastal road project case
Trending In Nagpur
SRPF jawan shot himself dead in Sadar
SRPF jawan shot himself dead in Sadar
क्या नकली पुलिस के छापे से 2 युवकों की डूबने से हुई मौत ?
क्या नकली पुलिस के छापे से 2 युवकों की डूबने से हुई मौत ?
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
Did fake police raid take lives to two youths in Sakkardara
‘Rainwater harvesting is need of the hour to save city from total chaos’
‘Rainwater harvesting is need of the hour to save city from total chaos’
“Entrepreneurship is amazing than to seek routine 9-5 job”
“Entrepreneurship is amazing than to seek routine 9-5 job”
Sunil Kedar again seeks Congress ticket for Saoner seat, Amol Deshmukh for Ramtek
Sunil Kedar again seeks Congress ticket for Saoner seat, Amol Deshmukh for Ramtek
Inter-Club Junior Basketball: DKM, SKS, NBYS score wins
Inter-Club Junior Basketball: DKM, SKS, NBYS score wins
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
नियमों का उल्लंघन: स्कूलों के नाम पर लाइसेंस न देते हुए कैटरर्स के नाम पर लाइसेंस दे रहा है फ़ूड डिपार्टमेंट
नियमों का उल्लंघन: स्कूलों के नाम पर लाइसेंस न देते हुए कैटरर्स के नाम पर लाइसेंस दे रहा है फ़ूड डिपार्टमेंट
महा मेट्रो तर्फे आजवर सहा हजार पेक्षा जास्त सुरक्षा प्रशिक्षण वर्गाचे आयोजन
महा मेट्रो तर्फे आजवर सहा हजार पेक्षा जास्त सुरक्षा प्रशिक्षण वर्गाचे आयोजन
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145