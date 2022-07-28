Nagpur records highest July rainfall in last 10 years

Advertisement

Nagpur: Rain Gods have been so favourable for Nagpur this year that this July’s rainfall is the highest in the last 10 years. In fact, it is the second highest ever. If it rains on remaining four days then it can be an all time record, according to reports.

It has rained 627 mm in 27 days of July. In July 2013, it had rained 550.5 mm. The most rainy July was in 1994 when Nagpur received 678.9 mm rainfall. On July 12 that year, Nagpur had recorded 304 mm rain, the highest ever for a single day.

Nagpur has received 746.9 rainfall so far this year. The city had recorded 119.7 mm rain till June 30 and the month was 29 percent deficient of rainfall. However, the weather changed in July and it started raining heavily. The city recorded 88 mm on July 8, the highest this season. Leaving aside few days, it has rained well this July.

On Wednesday, July 27, heavy rain lashed the city in the morning and afternoon. However, the skies cleared in the evening. The meteorological department has predicted more rains in the remaining four days of July.

Rainfall in July in Nagpur

Year Rainfall in mm

2012 451.0

2013 550.5

2014 327.9

2015 105.2

2016 405.4

2017 324.7

2018 543.5

2019 439.9

2020 378.6

2021 420.4

2022 627.2

