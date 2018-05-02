Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, Mar 20th, 2021

    Man booked for raping teenage girl

    Nagpur: Gittikhadan police have booked a 44-year-old man for raping a teenage girl.

    According to police, accused Sheikh Israil Sheikh Hussain, a resident of Gousiya Colony, sexually exploited the 19-year-old victim when she came to the hous of relative of Hussain as guest, on February 6.

    The girl lodged a complaint at Seoni police station in Madhya Pradesh.

    An offence under Sections 376, 376 (2) (n) and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Seoni police and transferred the case to Gittikhadan Police Station

