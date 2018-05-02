Aishwarya Jadhav-Kanumuri Ikaraju, Pranav Rethin-Samprit Sharma pairs lift doubles titles at AITA-MSLTA U-14 National Tennis tourney

Nagpur: RS Pranav Rethin of Tamil Nadu placed himself in line for the coveted double crown reaching the boys singles final and winning the boys doubles title at the AITA-MSLTA Boys and Girls Under-14 National Tennis tournaments being hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) at their GA Ranade Tennis Complex in Mumbai on Friday.

In the final of the U-14 boys singles, top seeded RS Rethin will clash with second seeded Krish Tyagi of Karnataka.

In the U-14 girls singles summit clash, giant killers fourteenth seeded Asmi Adkar of Maharashtra will lock horns with unseeded Sohini Mohanty of Odisha for the title on Saturday.

Top seeded Pranav Rethin of Tamil Nadu struggled to get past third seeded Tejas Ahuja of Haryana 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in the U-14 boys singles semis.

In the second semis, second seeded Krish Tyagi of Karnataka stopped Tamil Nadu’s fifth seeded Mahalingam Khadhavel 6-4, 7-5.

Later in the day, Pranav Rethin paired up with Samprit Sharma to scrape past Tejas Ahuja and Siddhant Sharma 4-6, 6-1, 10-8 to claim the boys boubles crown.

Fourteenth seeded Asmi Adkar of Maharashtra maintained her dream run to upset Karnataka’s T Sai Janvi winning 6-1, 6-4. Adkar will now take on unseeded Sohini Mohanty of Odisha, who stunned seventh seeded Sanjana Devineni of Karnataka 7-5, 6-3.

In the girls doubles final, Kolhapur girl Aishwarya Jadhav combined well with Kanumuri Ikaraju of Telangana to register a 5-7, 6-3, 10-1 win over Delhi’s Manshi Singh and Odisha’s Sohini Mohanty to win the title.

The doubles prizes were given away by MSLTA CEO and chief coach Manoj Vaidya, AITA supervisor Vaishali Kannamwar and chief referee Sonal Vaidya.

RESULTS

Under-14 boys singles (Semi-finals)

1-Pranav Rethin RS (TN) bt 3-Tejas Ahuja (Har) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

2-Krish Tyagi (Kar) bt 5-Mahalingam Khadhavel (TN) 6-4, 7-5.

Under-14 girls singles (Semi-finals)

14-Asmi Adkar (Mah) bt T Sai Janvi (Kar) 6-1, 6-4

Sohini Mohanty (Odisha) bt 7-Sanjana Devineni (Kar) 7-5, 6-3.

Under-14 boys doubles (Semi-finals)

1-Pranav Rethin RS/Samprit Sharma bt Arnav Paparkar/Vedant Bhasin 6-4, 6-2

3-Tejas Ahuja/Siddhant Sharma bt 2-Venkat Batlanki/Krish Tyagi 6-7(9), 6-3, 10-7.

Final: 1-Pranav Rethin RS (TN)/Samprit Sharma bt 3-Tejas Ahuja/Siddhant Sharma 4-6, 6-1, 10-8.

Under-14 girls doubles (Semi-finals)

Manshi Singh/Sohini Mohanty bt Rishitha Basireddy/T Sai Janvi 7-6(5), 6-3

Kanumuri Ikaraju/Aishwarya Jadhav bt Prarthana Solanki/Priyanka Rana 6-4, 6-3.

Final: Kanumuri Ikaraju (TS)/Aishwarya Jadhav (Mah) bt Manshi Singh (Del)/Sohini Mohanty (Odisha) 5-7, 6-3, 10-1.