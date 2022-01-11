Kalmna Police seize 18 boxes of illicit liquor worth Rs 9.02 lakh

Nagpur: KALAMNA Police on Friday seized 18 boxes containing bottles of Indian made foreign liquor and a Mahindra Bolero SUV (MH-40/BL-5740) collectively worth Rs 9.02 lakh. Cops arrested a youth for transporting the illicit liquor in the SUV.

Identified as Rahul Pradeepkumar Gupta (26), the accused is a resident of Plot No 51, Gharsansar Society, Lokjeevan Nagar, Nandanvan.

Acting on a tip off, a police team intercepted the vehicle on Bharatwada Road. During the vehicle search, the team found the liquor which was illegally transported by Gupta. Accused Gupta was taken into custody and registered a case under Sections 65(A) of Maharashtra Prohibition Act against him.

The arrest and seizure was made Senior PI Vinod Patil, PI B S Narke, PSI Anil Ingole, HC Bala Sakore, HC Chandrashekhar Yadav, NPC Ajay Shukla.

NPC Dhanraj Singuwar, PC Prashant Lanjewar, PC Anil Tikas and PC Yashwant Amrute under the supervision of DCP (Zone-V ) Manish Kalvaniya and ACP Nayan Alurkar