    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Feb 18th, 2021

    Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Koradi

    Nagpur: Koradi police have arrested a 25-year-old man allegedly for abetting his wife’s suicide. Murassa (25) had committed suicide by jumping in a lake in Koradi on February 2, 2021. Cops have booked accused husband Mohammad Shakid (25) for harassing Murassa and provoking her to commit suicide. No arrest was made so far.

    Earlier cops had registered a case of accidental death. However, during the probe, it came to fore that continuous harassment forced the deceased to take the extreme step.

    According to police sources, Murassa would face constant harassment over dowry at the hands of accused Shakid. Murassa had also narrated her ordeal to her parents in the past. Following their intervention, Shakid and Murassa reportedly compromised and took the dispute aside. However, the harassment never ended. Annoyed of prolonged physical and mental torture, Murassa then took the drastic step.

    Trending In Nagpur
    State Board class X, XII “written” exams likely in April-May
    State Board class X, XII “written” exams likely in April-May
    Nagpur: Metro shuttle bus service from Thursday
    Nagpur: Metro shuttle bus service from Thursday
    आसीनगर झोन सभापती वंदना चांदेकर यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
    आसीनगर झोन सभापती वंदना चांदेकर यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
    छोटे बच्चों के कंबल का किया वितरण
    छोटे बच्चों के कंबल का किया वितरण
    Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Koradi
    Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Koradi
    Cop dies in road mishap in Nagpur
    Cop dies in road mishap in Nagpur
    Alarming: Nagpur reports 596 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
    Alarming: Nagpur reports 596 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
    महा मेट्रो नागपूरचा सहावा स्थापना दिन, यशाचे परिपूर्ण ६ वर्ष
    महा मेट्रो नागपूरचा सहावा स्थापना दिन, यशाचे परिपूर्ण ६ वर्ष
    NMC restricts 50 persons at marriage functions; lawns, auditoriums, theaters to operate with 25% capacity in Nagpur
    NMC restricts 50 persons at marriage functions; lawns, auditoriums, theaters to operate with 25% capacity in Nagpur
    Hailstorm likely in some part of Nagpur district on Feb 17, 18
    Hailstorm likely in some part of Nagpur district on Feb 17, 18
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145