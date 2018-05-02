Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Koradi

Nagpur: Koradi police have arrested a 25-year-old man allegedly for abetting his wife’s suicide. Murassa (25) had committed suicide by jumping in a lake in Koradi on February 2, 2021. Cops have booked accused husband Mohammad Shakid (25) for harassing Murassa and provoking her to commit suicide. No arrest was made so far.

Earlier cops had registered a case of accidental death. However, during the probe, it came to fore that continuous harassment forced the deceased to take the extreme step.

According to police sources, Murassa would face constant harassment over dowry at the hands of accused Shakid. Murassa had also narrated her ordeal to her parents in the past. Following their intervention, Shakid and Murassa reportedly compromised and took the dispute aside. However, the harassment never ended. Annoyed of prolonged physical and mental torture, Murassa then took the drastic step.