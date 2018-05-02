Cop dies in road mishap in Nagpur

Nagpur: A cop posted as security guard in the bungalow of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at Nagpur, died in a road mishap in Koradi on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Dhanraj Narnaware, a resident of Patansawangi.

According to police sources, Sanjay got engaged two days ago and scheduled to get married next month. The incident occurred on Wednesday at 9 pm when Sanjay, busy in preparations of his marriage was knocked dead by a trailer on Nagpur-Koradi road. The tragic incident has pushed his family into deep grief.

Home Minister Deshmukh also tweeted about the incident to express his grief and conveyed condolence to Sanjay’s family.