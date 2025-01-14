Man booked for abetting girlfriend’s suicide in Kamptee

Advertisement













Nagpur: The New Kamptee Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly abetting his girlfriend to take her own life. Before committing suicide, the girl and the man had 43 conversations on phone on December 29 last.

The accused has been identified as Sagar Raju Karde (30), a resident of Shiv Nagar, Tarsa Road, Kanhan.

The case was filed based on a complaint by Ranglal Yelekar (54), a resident of Dev Nagar, Kamptee. Yelekar’s daughter, Piyusha (28), and Sagar were classmates at Porwal College since 2014. Their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship during this time. According to police, Sagar had reportedly promised to marry Piyusha. The couple maintained frequent contact and spoke on the phone almost daily. The girl had even informed her mother and sister about their relationship.

Sagar had also discussed marriage with his own family and informed them that he would introduce Piyusha to them soon. However, on December 29 last, during a conversation on phone, Sagar informed her that his family opposed their marriage and that he could not proceed with the relationship. This led to a heated argument between the two that lasted for an extended period.

Around 5 pm, Piyusha went inside her room while her parents and brother Ankit were not present in the house. When Ankit returned home, around 5.30 pm, he saw his maternal cousin Darshan sitting in the hall. Upon inquiring about Piyusha, Darshan indicated that she was in her room. When Ankit called her out, there was no response. After knocking on the door without receiving an answer, Ankit peeked through the window. He was shocked to see Piyusha hanging with a noose around her neck.

He immediately broke open the door and alerted his parents. Preliminary investigations revealed that Sagar and Piyusha had spoken on the phone 43 times on December 29 last. Police suspect that Sagar’s refusal to marry may have caused her a major emotional turmoil which led her to take the extreme step. Based on Yelekar’s complaint, the police have registered a case against Sagar for abetting suicide and have initiated an investigation into the matter.