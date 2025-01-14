Maharashtra Women’s Commission flooded with marital complaints: RTI

Social issues, including rape and property disputes, accounted for over 12,000 complaints. Among these, 3,084 were property-related. Workplace harassment led to 2,094 complaints

Nagpur: An RTI query has shed light on the troubling trends in complaints received by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) over the past four years. Of the over 35,000 complaints registered from January 2021 to October 2024, marital problems emerged as the leading concern, with over 10,500 cases. The data indicates an average of 25 complaints daily, spanning issues like dowry, property disputes, workplace harassment, and severe social concerns such as rape.

Social issues, including rape and property disputes, accounted for over 12,000 complaints. Among these, 3,084 were property-related. Workplace harassment, another significant area of concern, led to 2,094 complaints, underscoring the challenges faced by women in professional environments.

The RTI, filed by Nagpur-based activist Abhay Kolarkar, also highlighted a consistent rise in complaints related to marital discord, with an average annual growth of 16.36%. The numbers rose from 2,294 cases in 2021 to 3,096 in 2023, with 1,887 complaints registered in 2024 until October.

State Women’s Commission member Abha Pande, overseeing the Vidarbha region, while talking to a local newspaper, emphasized the importance of addressing these issues early. “Every case is unique and demands a tailored approach. It’s not just about punishing offenders but also implementing preventive measures at the initial stages,” she said.

Pande noted that many marital cases stemmed from women unwilling to live with their in-laws, which often led to conflict. She suggested that professional guidance for couples and families before marriage could mitigate such problems.

Workplace harassment: A persistent concern

While cases of sexual harassment at the workplace consistently remained below 40 annually, general workplace harassment averaged around 500 cases each year. This highlights the ongoing need to improve workplace safety for women.

Pande stressed the need for more awareness, particularly in rural areas, regarding harassment and issues like good touch and bad touch. “Though awareness about sex education is growing, rural regions still lag behind in addressing these concerns,” she said, citing cases of minors being exploited by family members.

Current status: Complaints in 2024-25

As of October 2024, the commission recorded 7,774 complaints for the financial year 2024-25. Among them, 6,073 were new, while 1,701 were pending from previous years. Of these, 5,966 cases were resolved, leaving 1,808 complaints unresolved.

The majority of the complaints in 2024-25 continued to revolve around marital discord (2,719 cases), followed by 1,843 complaints related to social issues like rape and other concerns. Workplace harassment accounted for 580 complaints, while property disputes and miscellaneous issues made up 2,629 cases.

The MSCW’s data underscores the need for proactive measures to address women’s concerns across various spheres, from marital relationships to workplace safety. While significant progress has been made, experts emphasize the importance of preventive strategies, legal support, and greater awareness to ensure justice and safety for women throughout Maharashtra.