Woman, partner booked for cheating Indora residents of Rs 22 lakh in loan fraud

Advertisement













Nagpur: A woman and her partner tricked residents in Indora locality of Nagpur to the tune of Rs 22.48 lakh by promising to arrange loans for them. They collected loan documents from victims and took out loans from a finance company using the documents. However, the victims never received any money. Instead, the accused used their documents to buy expensive mobile phones and TVs.

According to police, the victims were duped of a total of Rs 22.48 lakh. The police registered a case after a complaint from Sabhyata Nishant Ganvir, a resident of Indora Bhandar Mohalla. Sabhyata said she met accused Harshali Kushan Salwankar about eight months ago. Harshali told Sabhyata that she could help people get loans. As Sabhyata was in need of money for her son’s education, gave her personal and bank documents.

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 78,700 /- Gold 22 KT 73,200 /- Silver / Kg 91,200 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Instead, Harshali used the documents to buy an iPhone and TV worth Rs 1.23 lakh in Sabhyata’s name. Harshali used the same trick to buy expensive phones for other residents, including Anita Gaikwad, Shilparekha Bukanam, Ritesh Gravkar, and Himani Meshram. In total, loans of Rs 16.42 lakh were taken out in the names of four other persons. When the victims asked about their loans, they were told it would take time for them to get the money. But soon after, the victims noticed monthly payments being deducted from their bank accounts.

The victims realised they had been tricked when they saw that Harshali and her partner, Gaurav Adamne, had used the loan money to buy expensive items. Harshali promised to return the money and gave the victims cheques, but the cheques bounced. The finance company now wants the victims to repay the loans. Eleven victims have filed complaints with the Jaripatka Police, and a fraud case has been registered. The accused have not been arrested yet. The investigation is underway.