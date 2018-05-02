Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 24th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Man beaten on suspicion of being COVID-19 patient, dies

    A 34-year-old man was allegedly attacked on suspicion of being a COVID-19 patient and died after falling into a gutter during the assault in Kalyan town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday.

    The incident took place on Wednesday morning, when Ganesh Gupta had stepped out of his home to purchase some essentials amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said. On noticing some policemen manning the street, the victim took an alternate route, where a few passersby assaulted him after he coughed while walking, he said.

    The men suspected him of being a COVID-19 patient and attacked him, causing him to fall into a gutter and die, the official said. The deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered as of now, the station house officer of the Khadakpada police station said.

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Nagpur rural crime branch nabs 7 for gambling in Narkhed
    Nagpur rural crime branch nabs 7 for gambling in Narkhed
    Murderous attack on man in Sakkardara
    Murderous attack on man in Sakkardara
    Maharashtra News
    ३६ जिल्ह्यांना आमदार रोहित पवारांकडून मदतीचा हात
    ३६ जिल्ह्यांना आमदार रोहित पवारांकडून मदतीचा हात
    अर्णव गोस्वामीविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल करण्याचा मागणीसाठी युवक कांग्रेस चे सामूहिक निवेदन सादर
    अर्णव गोस्वामीविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल करण्याचा मागणीसाठी युवक कांग्रेस चे सामूहिक निवेदन सादर
    Hindi News
    घर-घर समाचार पत्र पहुंचाने पर प्रतिबंध का फैसला एक अपवाद: महाराष्ट्र सरकार
    घर-घर समाचार पत्र पहुंचाने पर प्रतिबंध का फैसला एक अपवाद: महाराष्ट्र सरकार
    लॉकडाउन में घर रहकर ले पुस्तकों का आनंद
    लॉकडाउन में घर रहकर ले पुस्तकों का आनंद
    Trending News
    DIO confirms 100 Corona cases in Nagpur
    DIO confirms 100 Corona cases in Nagpur
    In Pics: Home Minister, Police Chief hit streets to review situation in Nagpur
    In Pics: Home Minister, Police Chief hit streets to review situation in Nagpur
    Featured News
    SC Grants Two Weeks Protection To Arnab Goswami
    SC Grants Two Weeks Protection To Arnab Goswami
    Video: Empress City resident returns home to rousing welcome after defeating corona
    Video: Empress City resident returns home to rousing welcome after defeating corona
    Trending In Nagpur
    DIO confirms 100 Corona cases in Nagpur
    DIO confirms 100 Corona cases in Nagpur
    This time Plz check your water bill online too
    This time Plz check your water bill online too
    Administration starts mass quarantine in Satranjipura
    Administration starts mass quarantine in Satranjipura
    FDA seizes stock of masks and sanitizers worth Rs 13.85 lakh
    FDA seizes stock of masks and sanitizers worth Rs 13.85 lakh
    23,077 COVID-19 cases in India, 37 deaths in 1 day
    23,077 COVID-19 cases in India, 37 deaths in 1 day
    Ban on doorstep delivery of newspapers exceptional move: Maharashtra govt
    Ban on doorstep delivery of newspapers exceptional move: Maharashtra govt
    मेयो : तब्बल २१ व्या दिवशी नमुने निगेटिव्ह
    मेयो : तब्बल २१ व्या दिवशी नमुने निगेटिव्ह
    यवतमाळमध्ये एकाच दिवशी ९ पॉझिटिव्ह,नागपुरात आतापर्यंत ९८
    यवतमाळमध्ये एकाच दिवशी ९ पॉझिटिव्ह,नागपुरात आतापर्यंत ९८
    घर-घर समाचार पत्र पहुंचाने पर प्रतिबंध का फैसला एक अपवाद: महाराष्ट्र सरकार
    घर-घर समाचार पत्र पहुंचाने पर प्रतिबंध का फैसला एक अपवाद: महाराष्ट्र सरकार
    In Pics: Home Minister, Police Chief hit streets to review situation in Nagpur
    In Pics: Home Minister, Police Chief hit streets to review situation in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145