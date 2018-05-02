Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    This time Plz check your water bill online too

    Consumers are also appealed to update mobile number for sms update


    Nagpur: At the time when the world has got confined at their homes following city locked down-Corona virus outbreak, The Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water has appealed its consumers to check online e-bill or get SMS update about water bills on mobile.

    With absence of printing facilities NMC-OCW has decided to issue e-bill as well as SMS alert to consumers about the water bills this quarter. The bills have been issued on average basis to all consumers, however for that consumers have to get themselves registered on OCW website www.ocwindia.com in “Consumer Corner” page.

    With due support from Nagpur District Administration, Nagpur Police and NMC, OCW has closed its cash counters to cut down crowding and have already announced people to use Digital Payment facilities like PayTM, Online bill portal @www.ocwindia.com and Nagpur Water App, etc. This move is with the motto of protecting employees as well as citizens.

    Water consumers are appealed to check their “e-water bills” online and use easy option available of paying same bills online rather than visiting to NMC-OCW zone office CCC’s. Online Billing facility @ www.ocwindia.com & official mobile app ‘Nagpur Water’ will allow consumers to avail NMC-OCW services at his/her fingertips. The step by Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) will enable consumers to pay the online bills
    from their mobile handsets. The online service is simple and easy to use, and provides transparency too.

    E-bill
    Consumer will receive copy of periodic water bill on their registered email address in pdf format on the next day morning of bill date. Receiving bill on email address will be initiated after registration of Email address and Mobile No of consumer by themselves on OCW website www.ocwindia.com in “Consumer Corner” page.

    For registration:-
    – CAN (करार क्रमाांक) is a must.
    -System will ask for GIS ID or Meter No to verify consumer. Both fields are
    available on bills.
    -Once it is verified mobile no and email address can be entered and submitted
    by putting the valid OTP generated and shared on their mobile no for mobile
    registration and email address for email id registration.
    -Registration is allowed once. In case of correction, consumer can contact call
    center over toll free no.
    -For any other information or complaints regarding water supply please
    contact NMC-OCW Toll Free Number: 1800-266-9899

