Administration starts mass quarantine in Satranjipura

As the close contacts of Satranjipura resident, who died of coronavirus, were not coming forward, the civic authorities reached with three buses to the area and took over 30 persons to put them under quarantine.

Administration has to take this drastic step because a couple hid their five-year-old child in Bhaldarpura, not revealing his identity. ‘The Hitavada’ had predicted of mass quarantine two days ago. The administration including Nagpur Municipal Corporation team, public health team, police all were busy in arranging the people to be put under quarantine.

According to sources, administration has taken classrooms, hostels into its custody. In some cases, it has planned to treat the houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna (PMAY) as quarantine centres. On Thursday, a good lot of people have been moved into the quarantine centres. On Thursday, a lot of activities took place in city.

There was a bit opposition from the people of areas like Satranjipura, Mominpura and adjoining ones as some of them refused to co-operate. Civic administration has already sealed Bhaldarpura, Mangalwari zone, Shanti Nagar, Satranjipura, Mominpura, parts of Asinagar zones, Takia Diwanshah, Hansapuri, Dalapura, Begampura have been declared as prohibited area. According to sources, people from these areas would also be taken to the quarantine centres.

The administration has started acquiring several places where readymade arrangement is available for quarantining the people. Meanwhile a person, a resident of Empress City, has been discharged as he got recovered from coronavirus. The resident of Empress City could have never included in the list of coronavirus positive cases, had the team of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) examined his throat swab sample.

His was the second such case identified by team IGGMCH. Earlier, it had identified the resident of Khamla. Both were never a criterion fixed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. But, team IGGMCH showed special vigilance and could prevent further spread of this dreaded virus. Both the Khamla resident and Empress City resident had gone to Delhi and came to Nagpur by the same train– Telangana Express. The advisory by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that was in force did not include any domestic travel. It had said the person having international travel history should be examined even if he or she is asymptomatic. Any criterion about domestic travel history was not there.

Both these residents of Khamla and Empress City respectively had come to IGGMCH separately when they were having high grade fever. In way there cases did not have any connection with coronavirus cases as far as guidelines concerned. But IGGMCH team members including Dr Rakhi Joshi, Dr Ravi Chavan, Dr Sagar Pande, Dr Parate under the leadership of Dr Ajay Keoliya, Dean enquired the details. Both during their enquiry revealed they had come in contact with foreign travellers at Delhi. This made IGGMCH to get their throat swab samples examined.

Though the spread of Empress City resident was nil, the Khamla resident brought some other persons to the hospital who tested positive. Khamla resident had already recovered. But the resident of Empress City tested positive in two consecutive tests. That made everybody shocked. According to experts this may happen due to the weak immunity. Fortunately he got recovered probably because of increase in IgG antibody count. Now his next consecutive tests came negative. IGGMCH declared him as the recovered candidate and discharged.

‘Don’t bring suspects to rural area’ “As per my information, some of the suspects, close contacts of Satranjipura have been brought at the boys hostel of Social Justice Department at Wanadongri. I oppose this move. Though lot of positive cases are getting registered in Nagpur which became red zone, the rural part of the city is still a green zone. I request administration not to bring the close contacts to Wanadongri which is a part of rural Nagpur. I have written a letter to Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar to do the needful,” informed Rameshchandra Bang, former Minister and senior leader of Nationalist Congress Party.