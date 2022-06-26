Man axes in-laws to death, assaults wife, daughter in MIDC, arrested

Nagpur: A 42-year-old man reportedly killed in both in-laws by an axe and launched a murderous attack on his wife and daughter, following a minor dispute over a head massage in Amar Nagar, under MIDC Police Station here, on Sunday.
The accused Nirmu Sita Yadav, originally a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was staying at his in-laws’ — Bhagwan Balakrishna Ravhare (75) and Pushpa Bhagwan Ravhare (65) — place in Amar Nagar along with all the victims.
On Sunday, Nirmu was reportedly experiencing severe headache. Following which he urged his wife Kalpana Yadav (35), to give him a head massage. However, Kalpana refused and pushed him away. Irked over which, Nirmu picked up scuffle with her. As the matter exacerbated, Kalpana’s parents Bhagwan and Pushpa came to intervene. Furious Nirmu then picked up axe and killed them both on the spot. He then attacked his wife Kalpana and daughter Muskan (16), who are battling for life at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital.
Nirmu subsequently fled the spot. He was later nabbed by Unit 1 of Nagpur Crime Branch.