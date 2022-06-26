Man axes in-laws to death, assaults wife, daughter in MIDC, arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 42-year-old man reportedly killed in both in-laws by an axe and launched a murderous attack on his wife and daughter, following a minor dispute over a head massage in Amar Nagar, under MIDC Police Station here, on Sunday.

The accused Nirmu Sita Yadav, originally a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was staying at his in-laws’ — Bhagwan Balakrishna Ravhare (75) and Pushpa Bhagwan Ravhare (65) — place in Amar Nagar along with all the victims.