Covid-19: Nagpur reports 9 fresh cases, active patients fall to 310

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 9 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 54 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.
Out of total 9 cases, one cases were reported from Nagpur rural while eight of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.
A total of 762 samples (543 RT-PCR and 219 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.
With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 310.
