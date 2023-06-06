Man awarded 10-year jail for raping minor girl in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Special Judge for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act S R Trivedi on Monday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to Assu alias Yaswant Hiralal Gaur after the charges of raping a minor girl were proved against him.

According to the prosecution, Gaur (30), a resident of Surendragarh, near Dinesh Kirana Stores, Gittikhadan, took the 17-year-old victim on his two-wheeler to purchase Biryani from Mominpura around 8.30 pm on July 24, 2016. Instead of taking the girl to Mominpura, he took her near Gorewada Lake. He then offered her a soft drink. She was not aware that the drink was mixed with alcohol. After she consumed the drink, Gaur raped her.

Following the victim’s complaint, Gittikhadan Police registered a case under Sections 376(2)(i)(n), 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Section 5 of the PoCSO Act, against Gaur and arrested him on July 27, 2016. PSI Shalini Kinnake investigated the case and chargesheeted the accused. As the charges were substantiated against Gaur, the court sentenced him to 10 years RI with a fine of Rs 10,000 for the offence under Sections 376(2)(j)(n) of the IPC. For the offence under Section 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code, the court awarded three years RI with a fine of Rs 5,000.

Additional Public Prosecutor Deepika Gawli represented the State. Adv Hemant Jha was the defence counsel.

