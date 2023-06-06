RTMNU to implement National Education Policy from 2023-24 session

Nagpur: After a delay, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) on Monday decided to implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from the academic session commencing from June 16. The important decision was taken during a meeting of NU’s Academic Council.

A statement issued by NU PRO Department said the directives in this regard came from Maharashtra Government on April 20 to implement NEP across all traditional universities from the forthcoming academic year.

Only the students taking admission in first year would be imparted education as per the new policy. Those already enrolled last year and before that would continue to study in the old pattern. The university would undertake programmes to create awareness among the aspirants about the NEP pattern.

The NU administration will also conduct workshops for principals and teachers on the new pattern in the coming days. “A student-centric curriculum has been designed for degree courses in all faculties to create employability among students. They can choose major-minor subjects according to their choice. The government has decided that students should be able to study through co-curriculars along with skill-based and capacity-building programmes,” NU said.

The statement mentioned that all Board of Studies (BOS) had made efforts on a war scale to prepare the new curriculum as per NEP. “The students should be able to choose courses from all academic branches as per NEP. Keeping in mind their interests, the four faculties — science and technology, commerce and management, humanities, and interdisciplinary studies have prepared the structure of new courses in collaboration with BOS,” it said.

