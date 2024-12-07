Man attacks PSI at accident spot in Nagpur, booked

Advertisement















Nagpur: A tense altercation between a police officer and a civilian erupted at an accident site in Teachers Colony on Bahadura Road, Nagpur, on Friday. Baba Bokade, husband of a former Gram Panchayat member, has been booked by the Wathoda police for assaulting a police officer and obstructing government work.

The incident occurred as Wathoda police, led by night officer Sub-Inspector (PSI) Krushna Solanke, were investigating the accidental death of Ashwin Gedam, a 30-year-old resident of Ramakrishna Nagar, Dighori. Gedam tragically drowned after falling into a water-filled trench along with his two-wheeler the previous night.

Gedam had been returning home from his maternal uncle’s house around midnight when the incident occurred. The trench, located near Teacher’s Colony on Bahadura Road, was filled with water. Gedam, who had metal rods in both legs, was unable to escape the pit and drowned. On Friday morning, local residents discovered his body and alerted the police.

The Wathoda police team arrived at the scene around 8:30 am to retrieve the body and begin their investigation. However, their efforts were hampered by a gathering crowd, which included Bokade and his supporters.

PSI Solanke requested Bokade and others to vacate the area to facilitate the investigation. When Bokade refused and began arguing, Solanke reportedly explained the urgency of the situation and insisted on crowd control to allow the police to perform their duties. Bokade, however, became enraged and allegedly attacked Solanke when he was asked to leave the spot.

Following the altercation, Bokade was subdued by police personnel and taken to the Wathoda police station. A case was registered against him under relevant sections for assaulting a police officer, obstructing government work, and issuing threats.

Viral video of the Incident

A video capturing the altercation between Bokade and the police personnel went viral on social media by Friday evening, sparking widespread discussions about public interference during official investigations.

PSI Solanke stated, “We were in the process of retrieving the body and conducting our investigation when the crowd became an obstacle. Despite repeated requests, Bokade not only refused to cooperate but also attacked a member of the police force. Such behaviour will not be tolerated.”

This incident has highlighted the challenges faced by law enforcement during emergency situations, emphasizing the need for public cooperation to ensure efficient operations and avoid such confrontations.