Leopard terror ends in Koradi Colony, big cat caged in late night operation

However, another alarming incident occurred on Friday afternoon when a motorcyclist and his wife had an unexpected encounter with a leopard near Gumthala village, close to Koradi

Nagpur: Residents of Mahagenco’s Koradi Colony, located about 15 km from Nagpur, finally breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday night after the leopard that had been terrorizing the area was captured in a cage. However, another alarming incident occurred on Friday afternoon when a motorcyclist and his wife had an unexpected encounter with a leopard near Gumthala village, close to Koradi. The man sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The leopard in Koradi Colony had been a source of concern for the last month, with frequent sightings reported by travellers and employees of the power generation company. The issue escalated on November 27 when a video of the animal perched on the colony’s compound wall went viral on social media, causing widespread alarm. Despite efforts to deter it, the leopard continued to frequent the area, likely hunting for prey.

Residents highlighted that the colony’s dense vegetation, combined with the presence of numerous pets and stray dogs, created a suitable environment for the predator. The inadequately lit thoroughfares alongside residential quarters further facilitated its movements. Experts believe the leopard was drawn to the colony in search of smaller prey.

Forest Department steps in

Bharat Singh Hada, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DyCF), Nagpur, confirmed the leopard’s presence in the colony, noting that it often crossed the highway at night to access the area. Previously, two leopards had been captured from the power plant premises and released into their natural habitat. Following requests from colony representatives and Mahagenco officials, the forest department set up a trap cage using a dog as bait. The leopard was successfully captured overnight and subsequently relocated to an undisclosed location.

“The situation was becoming critical as the leopard was frequently visiting the area, hunting stray dogs,” Hada said. More than 700 residents gathered on Friday morning to catch a glimpse of the captured animal and commend the efforts of the forest department.

Motorcyclist’s narrow escape

In a separate incident on Friday afternoon, another leopard crossed paths with a motorcyclist and his wife on a narrow road near Gumthala village. The man suffered minor injuries after the startled leopard reacted defensively.

“The victim was taken to IGGMC for treatment and discharged shortly thereafter,” Hada said. “Camera traps will be deployed to survey the area and identify the animal involved in this encounter. This region appears to be traditional leopard territory, but rapid urbanization has led to habitat loss, increasing the likelihood of such incidents.”

Experts note that leopards can coexist with humans, as demonstrated in regions like Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where leopards often venture into human-populated areas without direct conflict. These predators are generally nocturnal and prefer to avoid human activity.

The incidents in Koradi underscore the challenges of managing human-wildlife interactions in areas undergoing urbanization. While the forest department’s swift action has provided temporary relief, the need for long-term strategies to address habitat loss and ensure safe coexistence remains imperative.