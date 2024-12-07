Buffet bonanza: Lavish treat on cards for leaders during Winter Session in Nagpur!!

Advertisement













Nagpur: The State Public Works Department (PWD) has allocated a substantial budget of Rs 40 lakh for catering services during the six-day Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly, scheduled from December 16 in Nagpur. This lavish expenditure will ensure a culinary spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies for legislators, particularly during high-profile events hosted by the Chief Minister and the two Deputy Chief Ministers.

The PWD has meticulously planned a buffet menu featuring 34 items, divided into multiple categories such as:

Advertisement

Today’s Rate Sat 7 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,500/- Gold 22 KT 71,100/- Silver / Kg 91,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

• Vegetarian Meals: Standard, Premium, and Gold tiers.

• Non-Vegetarian Meals: Standard and Premium options.

• Hi-Tea: Customary refreshments for special occasions, including meetings with the Leader of Opposition.

Beverages will include welcome drinks, mocktails, juices, and cold drinks. Guests can also enjoy soups, a savoury dish with seven types of vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters, and an array of salads, breads, and main courses. The main courses will span Indian, Oriental, and Continental cuisines with two vegetarian and two non-vegetarian dishes each. Rice, dal, and a selection of five desserts — including ice cream and Indian sweets — will round out the sumptuous meals.

The estimated cost of each meal, including hi-tea, is pegged at Rs 26.66 lakh. On average, the expenditure per dish in the buffet stands at Rs 19,607. For the approximately 370 members of the Legislative Assembly and Council combined, the cost per individual meal would exceed Rs 1,800. However, these arrangements are exclusive to legislators, leaving out the general public, visitors, security personnel, and other government officials present during the session.

Two cabinet meetings have been provisionally planned during the session, though their occurrence depends on the allocation of key portfolios and the swearing-in of ministers. Food will be served during these meetings if they take place.

The lavish spending has raised eyebrows, particularly when juxtaposed against the State’s mid-day meal scheme for schoolchildren. Currently, the scheme allots a mere Rs 7.70 per day for students in grades I to V and Rs 10.50 for those in grades VI to X. Critics have pointed out the glaring disparity between these figures and the planned extravagance for the session.

While the indulgence promises to keep the lawmakers content, the contrast with the financial constraints of welfare schemes has sparked debate about the State’s priorities.