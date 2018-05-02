GATE 2021 result: Check steps to download the scorecard

If you have appeared for GATE between Feb 5th and Feb 14th, all you might be thinking about right now is GATE 2021 result and score. IIT Bombay will declare the result tentatively by March 22. Once the result is declared, the scorecard will be available after five days with GATE 2021 cut off.

Candidates obtain admissions and scholarship based on the cut-off. Colleges use cut-off to create eligibility criteria for student selection. Different colleges have a different number of seats to offer for various programs and thus cut-off help in fair selection from all the applicants.

The scorecard remains valid for three years for every candidate during which they can apply to the postgraduate programs they desire. However, they can take the exam again to improve their score based on GATE 2021 cut off. The GATE scorecard is also useful in the recruitment process of various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) of Govt. of India.

Steps to download GATE 2021 scorecard

Many of you might have already matched your answers with memory-based answer key available online. While waiting for the final answer key and GATE result, let us have a look at the steps to download GATE 2021 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Bombay appsgate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in with your enrolment number/e-mail address and password.

Step 3: Click on the ‘scorecard’ tab that you will find after login.

Step 4: Take a printout of the scorecard for future references.

Details on the scorecard

Like GATE 2021 result, students must check details on the scorecard as well. Following details are mentioned on the scorecard:

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s photograph

Candidate’s signature

Subject/paper appeared for

Marks obtained out of 100

Normalised score

Qualifying marks

All India Rank (AIR)

Total number of candidates appeared

The validity of the scorecard

QR code

The normalisation of the scorecard

The GATE result is converted into the scorecard by normalisation. It is believed that the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same across all the sessions. The normalisation will also help in determining the GATE 2021 cut off. Let us understand how result committee normalises the GATE scorecard. The formula for normalisation is:

Where,

S q is the score assigned to M q , which is around 300.

is the score assigned to M , which is around 300. S t is the score assigned to M t , which is around 900.

is the score assigned to M , which is around 900. M is the marks obtained by the candidate in the respective paper.

M q is the qualifying marks of the paper for the general category students.

is the qualifying marks of the paper for the general category students. M t is the average marks of top 0.1% or 10 (whichever is higher) of candidates in the paper.

Meanwhile, waiting for GATE 2021 result and the scorecard, you may check for previous year cut-off of the colleges and programs of your interest. It will give you an idea of whether your score matches the expectations of the program. Thus, you can prepare for the counselling and other admission formalities. Similarly, if you think your score is not good enough to apply for the colleges and programs of your choice, you can prepare to reappear and improve your score.