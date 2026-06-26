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Nagpur: In a shocking incident that has tarnished familial relationships, the Mankapur police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping his sister-in-law, sending her threatening messages, and intimidation.

According to the police, the 24-year-old victim lodged a formal complaint against her 32-year-old brother-in-law at the Mankapur police station. In her statement, the victim revealed that the incident took place when her elder sister (the accused’s wife) had gone to Shirdi with their children for a pilgrimage.

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Taking advantage of his family’s absence, the accused called the victim to his residence on the pretext of some work. He then allegedly raped her against her will. Following the assault, the accused drove the victim and dropped her near the Kamal Chowk area.

The ordeal did not end there. The accused allegedly began sending continuous, highly threatening text messages to the victim, including threats to chop off her hands, while pressuring her to maintain a physical relationship. He also threatened to kill her if she resisted his demands.

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The matter came to light on June 23, when the accused’s wife noticed frequent communication and questioned the victim about why she was speaking to her husband. The victim then broke down and narrated the entire harrowing experience to her sister. When the victim subsequently refused to answer the accused’s phone calls, he issued another death threat.

Following the disclosure, the victim approached the Mankapur police station. The police have registered a case under relevant sections for rape, criminal intimidation, and other offenses. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

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