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Nagpur: A highly sensitive and disturbing case has come to light within the jurisdiction of the Pratap Nagar police station, where a 30-year-old guitar teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl.

The accused has been identified as Anitya Ravindra Manohar (30).

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According to police sources, the 34-year-old complainant was staying at her maternal home in the Pratap Nagar area along with her 10-year-old daughter and 13-year-old niece for the summer vacations. To utilize the holidays, the mother had enrolled both the girls in guitar classes conducted by the accused.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of June 25, when the two girls went to attend their routine guitar class. The accused allegedly isolated the 10-year-old girl by taking her into a separate room and molested her.

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When the children returned home, the mother noticed a sudden and unusual change in their behavior. Sensing something was wrong, she gently questioned them and won their confidence, after which the girls revealed the inappropriate behavior of the teacher.

The victim’s mother immediately approached the Pratap Nagar police station to lodge a complaint. Acting swiftly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for molestation and rape, alongside stringent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused, Anitya Ravindra Manohar, was promptly arrested and is currently being interrogated.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality. Anxious parents have expressed deep concern over the safety of children in hobby classes and have demanded the strictest possible legal action against the accused.

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