    Published On : Wed, Feb 19th, 2020

    Man arrested for stealing 500-year old Kolabswami Paduka in Tehsil

    Nagpur: The DB Squad of Tehsil police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly stealing a 500-year old Paduka of Kolabswami Ji besides other goods made of brass from Golibar Chowk-based temple. The name of the accused was given as Salim Javed Mohammad Haneef, resident of Kabristan Road, Bhankheda.

    Tehsil police on Tuesday morning received a complaint about the stolen goods. Acting swiftly, the DB Squad of Tehsil police comprising Senior PI Ajay Kumar Malviya, PI Dilip Sagar, API S B Wagh along with Constables Sameer Sheikh, Nazir Sheikh, Hemnat Parate, Sachin Nitvane and Praveen Langde started the probe into matter.

    Following the assistance of CCTV footage and secret inputs, cops zeroed on the accused Salim Javed who was hiding beneath the Ram Jhula. Cops surrounded the accused and brought to police station for interrogation. He later confessed the crime following which the cops recovered the stolen goods worth Rs 5000.

    The accused Salim has been booked under Section 379 of the IPC and placed under arrest.

