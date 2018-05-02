Actress Bhumi Pednekar launches the largest ORRA store in Nagpur

First-of-its-kind ORRA Bridal Zone for brides & their families

Nagpur: Actress and style icon Bhumi Pednekar launched the largest store of ORRA, the bridal jewellery brand for the style-conscious women of today and brides, in the City. Hundreds of women cheered this momentous occasion of diva Bhumi Pednekar launching the 3,500 sq. ft. ORRA Fine Jewellery store at Rachna Galaxy, Plot -10, Ground floor, Ambazari Rd, Dharampeth. Mr. Dipu Mehta (Promoter of ORRA) and Mr. Cecil de Santa Maria (COO, ORRA) were also present on the occasion.

The first-of-its-kind Bridal Jewellery Zone in the ORRA store helps brides and their families to try on dazzling diamond jewellery in complete comfort while spending an enjoyable time during trials. ORRA’s design team will counsel and guide them to become Perfect Brides on their D-Day.

The new exclusive brand store showcases the iconic ORRA Crown Star – the dream of every woman who wants to possess a patented innovative design with 73 facets vs. the regular 57 faceted diamond. To put it in simple words, ORRA has a 73 faceted diamond which is the brightest diamond in the country. The brightness of the Crown Star can also be checked through a machine. ORRA store also displays the ASTRA diamond necklace collection which offers stunning diamond necklaces coupled with easy EMI facilities for every woman aspiring to own a diamond necklace.

Additionally, ORRA’s gold and diamond value picks are also available. There are special inaugural offers for all the women of the City who visit the Store and make early-bird purchases.

Mr. Dipu Mehta, Promoter, ORRA Fine Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., said, “Having been in Nagpur for almost ten years, we thought that this is the right time to move to a bigger place and also create something different for the brides of Nagpur. ORRA will make Year 2020 – a rare romantic balanced year that comes once in a thousand years – very special for Nagpur’s jewellery lovers! From millennials to the modernists; mothers to marriageable maidens; everyone can now be the proud owner of ORRA diamond jewellery.” He added, “We are happy that Bhumi Pednekar is gracing the inauguration as she is a young achiever who has won critical acclaim as well as mass appeal and she epitomises the spirit of successful New India.

Bhumi Pednekar said, “I am extremely delighted to visit the city of Nagpur for inaugurating ORRA’s largest store in the country. Nagpur has always been a smart and rapidly growing city. From the jewels, that I’ve seen, I’m sure that the women, especially brides from this city will love a brand like ORRA steeped in tradition, innovation and design culture. The novel ORRA Bridal Zone in the store is ideal for all brides who can try out the latest collections in the presence of their near and dear ones.”

Mr. Cecil de Santa Maria, COO, ORRA Fine Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., said, “ORRA has been at the forefront of design leadership and product innovation with 5 global design centres in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Antwerp, Mumbai and New York. ORRA’s designs are handcrafted to perfection by master craftsmen who have inherited the centuries old legacy of jewellery-making. We are bringing international retail experience here to the people of Nagpur modelled on the lines of International Store Formats, while retaining the warmth of Indian hospitality.”

ORRA has some master craftworks that have been brilliantly inherited over the centuries -old legacy of jewellery making. The two key starting points for the design were the facets of the diamond and ORRA’s Belgian heritage.

India’s woman like her global counterpart is in a constant state of metamorphosis. While her romance with diamond jewellery is eternal, the magnificence of 22k gold, beckoned alluringly. ORRA stepped up to the challenge and drew on its inherent design and technical expertise, to create a line of exclusive bridal gold jewellery that spelt out design and craftsmanship. Jewellery that is elegant and contemporary, traditional classics with a contemporary twist, designs that echo modernism without sacrificing the classic values of gold.

About ORRA: The journey of ORRA began way back in 1888 and today ORRA is one of India’s finest and trusted jewellery retail chains, having spread its glow with 39 stores across 22 cities. It has been at the forefront of design leadership and product innovation with 5 global design centres in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Antwerp, Mumbai and New York. ORRA’s designs are handcrafted to perfection by master craftsmen who have inherited the centuries old legacy of jewellery-making. ORRA has a host of collections set with brilliantly cut diamonds. While solitaires are available in a variety of cuts and sizes, the key to its stunning beauty lies in its cut. ORRA has not only made headlines but also won accolades such as The Most Innovative Design, Retailer Jeweller Of The Year and many others.

