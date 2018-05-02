Mahindra & Provincial Automobiles Presents “Mega Service Camp Week 2020”

Nagpur: Mahindra & Mahindra along with their authorized service dealer Provincial Automobile Company Limited has organized Mega Service Camp from February 17th,2020 to February 25th,2020.

The camp was inaugurated by Shri. Hemant Kumar Kharabe, Senior PI,MIDC Police Station along with CEO Mr. Gurmeet Singh Suri & Mr. Rakesh Borkar, Service Head, Mahindra Provincial Automobiles, Nagpur and from Mahindra & Mahindra Ankush Ludhekar, Customer Care manager.

Shri Kharabe emphasized to all the customers & employees to follow traffic & safety rules and contribute towards zero accident culture in our Orange City.In this service camp, 75 vehicle health check up points will be done for all passenger vehicles.



Along with it, customers can avail 5% off on Spares, 10% off on Labour, 5% off on Accessories & 25%b of MAXICARE (which includes Underbody Coating, Teflon Coating, Interior Cleaning, Exterior Enrichment ,Engine coating, etc.)Provincial has been pioneer in taking forward the environmental issues by adopting m-Eco wash (Dry wash) which saves water & also resulting high quality of vehicle cleanliness.

For further enquires & service bookings, please contact :PROVINCIAL AUTOMOBILE , G17/18. CENTRAL MIDC, MAIN ROAD, HINGHNA , NAGPUR –28

9011664947/8380055126—CONTACT NOS